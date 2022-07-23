Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 564,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 652,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 351,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.