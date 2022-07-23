HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

