Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,742 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

