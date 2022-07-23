DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

