Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $27.76 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

