Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

