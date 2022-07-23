Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

