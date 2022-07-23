Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $53.92 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

