Security Asset Management Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security Asset Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

