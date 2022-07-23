7,810 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

