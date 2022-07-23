Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $452,000 Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,940,864 shares of company stock worth $138,087,597. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

