Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $76,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $278.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

