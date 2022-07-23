Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.44 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.20.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

