Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $3,951,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $345.68 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

