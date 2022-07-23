Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 179,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,217,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

