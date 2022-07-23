Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,727 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89.

