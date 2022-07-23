Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,302 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

