Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,115.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.45. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

