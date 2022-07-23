Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACA opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

