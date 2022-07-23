Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $60.83 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

