Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $901,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.