Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 16,306 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

