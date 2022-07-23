Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 14,965 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3,948.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,731.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,667,000 after buying an additional 2,390,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.
Insider Activity at Roblox
Roblox Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.