Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $714,000 in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.12% of MeaTech 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MeaTech 3D Price Performance

Shares of MeaTech 3D stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. MeaTech 3D Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that MeaTech 3D Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MeaTech 3D Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MeaTech 3D in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Stories

