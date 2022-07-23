Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 415 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

