Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $105,068.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,866,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average is $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

