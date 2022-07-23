JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $46,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.06.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

