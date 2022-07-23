JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.