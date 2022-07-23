Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,701 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 172,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $72.18 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79.

