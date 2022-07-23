National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,945,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

PLTR opened at $9.84 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 4.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

