Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $92.44 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

