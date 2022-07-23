Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.14.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.