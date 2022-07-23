National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

