National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

