National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNK opened at $18.49 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $778.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.