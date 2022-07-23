National Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,905 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.25 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

