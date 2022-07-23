First Personal Financial Services Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.
Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
