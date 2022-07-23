Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,907,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

