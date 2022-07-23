Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.