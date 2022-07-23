Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 81 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

