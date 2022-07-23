Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $28.89 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.