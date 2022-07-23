Greenspring Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

