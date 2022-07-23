Montis Financial LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

