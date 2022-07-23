Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

