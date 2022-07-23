The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

