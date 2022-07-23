Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 60 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average is $211.97.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.