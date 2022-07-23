The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

