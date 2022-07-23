Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 542 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

