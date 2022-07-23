Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 915 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 503,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

