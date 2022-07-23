Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Eos Management L.P.

Eos Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.5% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 90,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

